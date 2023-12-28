WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,908 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up 4.6% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $20,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,015,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,318,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,570,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 960,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,358. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

