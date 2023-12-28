WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Shares Gap Up to $6.70

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.99. WisdomTree shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 487,842 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Stock Up 5.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.81.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $103,908,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $34,737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $26,291,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $11,022,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $10,407,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.