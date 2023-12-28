Wiser Wealth Management Inc Acquires 5,547 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,377,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,029,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

