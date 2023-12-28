Wiser Wealth Management Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 507,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,076,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.