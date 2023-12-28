Wiser Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

