Wiser Wealth Management Inc Buys 10,001 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after buying an additional 9,508,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after buying an additional 26,285,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after buying an additional 3,315,469 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 857,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.55. 11,974,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,591. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $1.3568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.86%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

