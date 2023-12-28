Wiser Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,083,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,849,000 after acquiring an additional 64,514 shares during the period.

VV traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.38. 145,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,026. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $172.10 and a 12-month high of $219.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.55. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

