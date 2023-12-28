Wiser Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.01. 366,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.38. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

