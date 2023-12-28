Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $14.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up 5.8% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.69% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $14,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 391.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.30. 162,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $101.17.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

