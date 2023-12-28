Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $486,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,137,519 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

