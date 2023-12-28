Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $897,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,279,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,463. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
