Wiser Wealth Management Inc Invests $232,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SO traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

