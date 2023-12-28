Wiser Wealth Management Inc Purchases 4,497 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 2.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned 0.34% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.66. 171,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

