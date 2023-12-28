Wiser Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 202,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $98.09. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

