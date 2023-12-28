Wiser Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,587 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,689,000 after purchasing an additional 952,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 902,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.