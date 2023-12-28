Wiser Wealth Management Inc Takes $903,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,629,000 after buying an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 948.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,794,000 after buying an additional 612,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after buying an additional 173,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 52.8% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 436,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after buying an additional 151,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GSST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.97. 242,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.