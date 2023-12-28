Wiser Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $312.73. The company had a trading volume of 692,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.34. The company has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

