Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Workspace Group Price Performance
Shares of WKPPF remained flat at $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 831. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.
Workspace Group Company Profile
