Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Workspace Group Price Performance

Shares of WKPPF remained flat at $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 831. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.