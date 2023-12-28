Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Worley in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of WYGPY stock remained flat at $11.94 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 743. Worley has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

