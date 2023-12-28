WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Has $13 Million Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRHFree Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. CRH comprises 2.8% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CRH by 24.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $68.96. 504,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

