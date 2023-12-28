WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Has $9.38 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 2.0% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after buying an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird lowered IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,521. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.86 and a 200 day moving average of $211.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

