WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.03. 1,045,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $105.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

