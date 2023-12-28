WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Sells 193,935 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 193,935 shares during the quarter. EQT comprises 1.6% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

EQT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,436. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.