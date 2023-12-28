WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Sells 6,258 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 2.3% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after buying an additional 1,102,710 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 34.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,309,000 after buying an additional 881,769 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 270.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 356,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $37,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.20.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE FNV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,627. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average of $132.77.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

