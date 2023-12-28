WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Takes $5.06 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,735 shares of company stock worth $12,457,510 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,780. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

