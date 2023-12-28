WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Down 5.4%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 2,129,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,889,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WW. Craig Hallum raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get WW International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WW

WW International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $712.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.65 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of WW International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WW International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.