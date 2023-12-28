Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the November 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Xcelerate Price Performance

OTCMKTS XCRT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,026. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Xcelerate has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

Xcelerate Company Profile

Xcelerate Inc acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment.

