XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $13.65

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.65, but opened at $14.00. XPeng shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 5,399,925 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.40 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in XPeng by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 132,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

