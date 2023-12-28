Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yerbaé Brands Trading Down 5.7 %

Yerbaé Brands stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 44,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,832. Yerbaé Brands has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Yerbaé Brands Company Profile

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company's offers beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers and 16oz plant-based energy drinks in various flavors.

