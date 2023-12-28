Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 150,000 ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. ACM Research comprises 2.5% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned 0.27% of ACM Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ACM Research by 1,133.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth about $10,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 1,978.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 827,099 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. ACM Research’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACM Research

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,794 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,100. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.