Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Buys 400,000 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. RLX Technology comprises approximately 2.6% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of RLX Technology worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Price Performance

RLX opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

RLX Technology Announces Dividend

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

About RLX Technology

(Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.