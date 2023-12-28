Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.35. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $111,793.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,415. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

