ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading Up 4.4%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 1,364,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,713,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTO. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.