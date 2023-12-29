10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.88. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,524,893.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,524,893.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $72,767.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,530.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,866 in the last three months. 10.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.