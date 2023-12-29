11,974 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after buying an additional 264,377 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ambarella by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.
In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ambarella stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.31. 87,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,204. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
