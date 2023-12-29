11,974 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after buying an additional 264,377 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ambarella by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Stock Down 1.8 %

Ambarella stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.31. 87,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,204. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

