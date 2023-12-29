12,530 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. 1,684,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,846. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

