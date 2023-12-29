127,469 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 127,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,953,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.3% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 343,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.82. 1,718,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,866,278. The company has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.