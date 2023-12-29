14,724 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 130.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 84,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 50.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 68,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 22,783 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 330,730 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

