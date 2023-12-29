17,423 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.3 %

COOP stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $67.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,736,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock worth $3,026,384 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

