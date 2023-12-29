180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
180 Degree Capital Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $3.95 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.
In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,132.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 40,064 shares of company stock worth $154,974 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
