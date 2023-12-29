180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

180 Degree Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $3.95 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,132.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 40,064 shares of company stock worth $154,974 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TURN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 96.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

