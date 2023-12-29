18,170 Shares in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN) Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $738,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Golden Star Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Star Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GODN remained flat at $10.42 on Friday. 8,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,183. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37.

About Golden Star Acquisition

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

