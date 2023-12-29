189,021 Shares in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Purchased by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 189,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF makes up about 2.5% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 322,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 976,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 163,233 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSFF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.81. 482,353 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $173.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

