2,700 Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Bought by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Beacon Roofing Supply comprises approximately 1.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.66. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -82.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BECN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BECN

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.