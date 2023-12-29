2,841 Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Bought by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SIGI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.66 and a 52-week high of $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

See Also

