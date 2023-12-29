3,800 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Bought by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 202.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $5,198,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $112.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

