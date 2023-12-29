3,837 Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,857,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,532,000 after acquiring an additional 48,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,220,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,333,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,847,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.45. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 123.76%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.