59,638 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Bought by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ACT Advisors LLC. owned 0.13% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $821,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,377,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,176,897,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $47.69.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

