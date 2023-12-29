646 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $702.55. The stock had a trading volume of 255,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

