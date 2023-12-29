75,175 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Smith & Wesson Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWBI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance
Shares of SWBI opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $627.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.01. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $14.86.
Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands
In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $27,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,783.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $83,020. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
