8,393 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Acquired by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS BBIN opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

